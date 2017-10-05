INSUREtrust of Georgia Promotes Durdaller to Executive Vice President

INSUREtrust has announced the promotion of Christiaan Durdaller to executive vice president.

In his new role, Durdaller will develop and grow INSUREtrust’s strategic partnerships in select cities across the country.

Durdaller said the company plans to add more strategic partnerships in 2018 in select cities across the country.

Durdaller joined INSUREtrust in January 2014 as Professional Liability broker, and was promoted to national director of Sales in December 2014. In that position, he managed broker relations and oversaw INSUREtrust’s client base on a national level. Previously, he worked at the law firm Smith, Spires & Peddy P.C. in Birmingham, Ala.

INSUREtrust, located in the Atlanta metro area, is a national insurance wholesaler focused on cyber liability insurance.