Repeated Sewage Spills Frustrate North Carolina Town

A North Carolina town is struggling to deal with repeated sewage spills in the last two years.

The StarNews of Wilmington reported the latest spill in Leland occurred Sept. 12 when more than 33,000 gallons (124,915 liters) of untreated wastewater bubbled up through a manhole.

The city has had a dozen spills in 2016 and 2017. Officials are working on both a long-term and short-term solution to the problems.

Town Manager David Hollis said the problems developed after Brunswick County installed a value on Leland’s sewer line that limits the town’s flow into a pipe that five different systems used.

The short-term solution includes meeting with county officials about changing the valve.

The town also plans a nearly $3 million project to accommodate growth in the area.

