INSUREtrust of Georgia Promotes Tschetter to Professional Lines Broker

INSUREtrust has promoted Will Tschetter to Professional Lines broker.

In his new role, Tschetter will specifically focus on new broker production, and will be brokering cyber insurance, technology errors and omissions insurance (tech E&O), and miscellaneous professional liability (MPL) insurance.

Tschetter said the new role allows will provide him a more direct channel in brokering deals. He will also help to expand the company’s footprint across the country to new partnerships and fostering existing ones.

Tschetter joined INSUREtrust in June 2016 as Account manager.

INSUREtrust, located in the Atlanta metro area, is a national insurance wholesaler specializing in cyber liability insurance.