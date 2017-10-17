Hub International Acquires Assets of Banyan Consulting Group of North Carolina

Hub International Limited has acquired the assets of Banyan Consulting Group, Inc. (Banyan). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With offices in Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, Banyan specializes in employee benefits. Alan Overbey, CEO of Banyan, will join HUB Carolinas. With the Banyan acquisition, HUB Carolinas will be serving clients in North and South Carolina with a total of 12 regional offices.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Hub International Limited is a global insurance brokerage that provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America.