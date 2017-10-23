3 Arrested For Stealing $13K in Equipment From West Virginia Coal Company

Authorities have arrested three people after a burglary at a southern West Virginia coal company.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy White tells The Register-Herald the department heard two masked people were going toward Brooks Run Coal Company Oct. 4 in Marianna. Deputies discovered coal mining bits worth $13,000 were stolen.

White says 25-year-old Nick Hatfield of Baileysville was charged with driving on a revoked license, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony; 39-year-old Troy Porter of Marianna was charged with grand larceny, transfer of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony; and Porter’s girlfriend, 37-year-old Jamie Stewart of Marianna, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and transfer of stolen property.

Each was in Southern Region Jail.

White says $5,000 worth of bits have been returned.

