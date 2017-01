JLT Specialty USA has named Paul Cohen as senior vice president.

Cohen will work out of Orange County, Calif. with JLT’s global fine art and jewelry and practice with a focus on clients in the U.S.

Cohen has more than 20 years of experience in providing insurance services for the diamond, jewelry and watch industries.

Cohen comes from Willis Towers Watson.

JLT Specialty USA is the U.S. platform of the specialty business advisory firm Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group.