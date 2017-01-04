Sedgwick LLP Names Holmes Managing Partner in Los Angeles

Sedgwick LLP has named James Holmes an office managing partner in Los Angeles.

Holmes is an experienced trial attorney and litigator, representing major media and entertainment entities, as well as major insurance carriers insuring those companies. He defends clients in a variety of intellectual property matters, including: trademark; trade dress; trade secrets and copyright infringement; misrepresentation of likeness; unfair competition; and breach of contract actions.

He also advises clients on cyber liability issues, including the implications and coverage for data and privacy breaches.

He has been a partner in the firm since 1994.

Sedgwick provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to companies.