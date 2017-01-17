Montana Bill Would Overturn Bans on Using Cellphones While Driving

A Great Falls, Mont. lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prevent local governments from placing bans on talking or texting on a cellphone while driving.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Trebas tells the Great Falls Tribune that studies have not shown such bans result in fewer crashes or insurance claims.

Russ Rader, a spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said hand-held cellphone and texting bans do change driver behavior, but the institute has not found any evidence there is a corresponding reduction in crashes in states that enact the restrictions.

Montana does not have a statewide ban, but 10 cities and towns do, including Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.

