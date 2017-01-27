Lockton Expanding to Seattle, Walton Named Senior VP in New Office

Lockton is expanding to Seattle Wash., and adding Laura Walton as a senior vice president.

The move is effective Feb. 13 and is part of Lockton’s expansion in the Pacific Northwest.

Walton will lead business development and client strategy for Lockton in its new office. Walton works with clients on risk management and commercial insurance in industries, including food processing, financial services, aerospace/aviation, technology, manufacturing, hospitality, retail and real estate.

Walton previously has advised middle-market and complex clients at Willis Towers Watson and The Fournier Group. She has also worked in banking and began her career in technology sales and client advocacy.

Lockton is opening its new operation in temporary office space at 601 108th Street NE, in Bellevue.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Lockton is a privately held independent insurance broker.