President Trump Declares Disaster in Oregon from Storm

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Oregon from a severe winter storm and flooding in December. The White House says Trump ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts.

The White House said the federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and flooding that hit Josephine and Lane counties Dec. 14-17.

Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said in a statement Friday the disaster declaration will provide much-needed financial assistance to the two counties.

Gov. Kate Brown had requested the Presidential Disaster Declaration. The storm caused more than $16 million in damage, including to hundreds of miles of publicly owned power lines

