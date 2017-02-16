LA County Supervisors Order Inspection of Dams in Wake of Oroville Emergency

February 16, 2017

Supervisors have ordered inspections of all Los Angeles County dams in the wake of flooding concerns at Northern California’s Oroville Dam.

The Los Angeles Times wrote that supervisors unanimously approved the order Tuesday.

The Department of Public Works has 30 days to report on the condition of dams, spillways and debris basins.

It also must create a priority list of flood-control projects needing completion.

LA County operates 14 dams and reservoirs, most of them in the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Antelope valleys.

Oroville Dam in Northern California as seen from the air. The dam itself is to the right, the concrete overfloss spillway in the center, left of it is the emergency overflow.

Many were built in the 1920s and 1930s.

Related:

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features