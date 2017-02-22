Hub International Acquires Assets of Employer Resource Group in California

Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Employer Resource Group Financial & Insurance Services Inc. in Torrance, Calif.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tim Dickins, ERG founder and CEO, will join Hub California and report to Andrew Forchelli, senior executive vice president of Hub California.

ERG specializes in providing primarily employee benefits solutions, as well as property/casualty insurance products.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.