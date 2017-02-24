Californian Sentenced for Felony Insurance Fraud in Sacramento

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in California reported that Paige Nolasco, who pled no contest to felony insurance fraud, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years’ formal probation, and ordered her to pay $1,781 in restitution.

The DA’s office said that on April 30, 2016, Paige Nolasco’s girlfriend rented a U-Haul truck and purchased insurance, with the intention to stage an accident and use the insurance money to repair Nolasco’s previously damaged car.

The plan was for the girlfriend to run into Nolasco’s vehicle with the U-Haul and pretend they were strangers. The girlfriend backed out of the plan at the last minute, so Nolasco jumped into the driver’s seat of the U-Haul and ran into her own car, authorities said.

On May 9, 2016, Nolasco filed an insurance claim against U-Haul alleging someone driving a U-Haul hit her car. An investigation revealed Nolasco and her girlfriend lived together and were not strangers.

Law enforcement also discovered evidence that the alleged damage to Nolasco’s car existed prior to the truck rental date. Nolasco later admitted to staging the accident.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Mulcahy in the Insurance Fraud Unit.

Source: Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office