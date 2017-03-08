Leavitt Group Hires Stephens and Terpstra in California

March 8, 2017

United Insurance Services has added KJ Stephens and Adam Terpstra to its Granite Bay, Calif. location.

Stephens is an employee benefits agent and Terpstra is a commercial agent. Terpstra specializes in member-owned group captives and alternative risk programs, while Stephens will focus on the employee benefits needs of employers in the area.

Terpstra previously was a commercial insurance broker with Owen-Dunn Insurance Services. He was a risk engineering consultant with The Hartford Financial Services Group before that.

Stephens is new to the insurance industry, joining the agency after serving as a youth pastor for over 15 years.

Leavitt United Insurance Services is part of Leavitt Group.

