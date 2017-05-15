Utah Family Reaches Settlement with University over Son’s Slack Line Death

Utah State University has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with the family of a college student who was killed in August 2013 when he hit a rope tied between two trees known as a “slack line” while riding his bike.

Ricky Shelton, attorney for the family of 24-year-old Eric Anderson, said Friday that terms of the settlement signed April 26 are confidential. The family was asking for $2 million in damages.

Carvel Anderson says he and his wife Gayle Anderson brought the lawsuit not for the money, but to ensure the university made changes to prevent future slack line accidents. He says the college has agreed to make policy changes to ensure slack lines are well marked.

Utah State University didn’t immediately return request for comment.

The Herald Journal in Logan first reported the settlement.

