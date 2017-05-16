Cavignac & Associates in California Names Laforteza Account Administrator

San Diego, Calif.-based Cavignac & Associates has named Nicole Laforteza an account administrator within the agency’s employee benefits department.

Laforteza’s primary responsibility is to assist the department’s account manager with daily service activities for benefit offerings.

She also coordinates requests for proposals and prepares quotations for new and renewal coverage

Laforteza was a bookkeeper and administrative assistant for Dunne & Dunne LLP prior to joining Cavignac & Associates.

Cavignac & Associates is a risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm.