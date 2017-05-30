Search And Rescue Insurance Introduced in Utah

A program has been introduced allowing Utah residents to pay a small fee to have any potential search and rescue costs waived.

An individual can purchase a $25 annual insurance so they won’t have to pay expensive rescue costs if a hiking trip goes bad. Families can pay $35 to cover more than one individual.

After a search, counties charge those they rescue, absorb the costs itself or request reimbursement from the state. This program makes it so those who buy the insurance will have their expenses covered by the state.

Counties can still opt to charge someone for a search if the sheriff deems the incident to be reckless. The program also does not cover dogs or medical expenses.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.