Alaska Governor Signs Bill Paving Way for Uber, Lyft in the Frontier State

June 19, 2017

Gov. Bill Walker has signed legislation paving a way for ride-share companies, such as Uber and Lyft, to do business in Alaska.

Anchorage Republican Sen. Mia Costello, a supporter of the measure, called it a jobs bill.

The bill classifies ride-share drivers as independent contractors. It sets out rules for insurance and background checks for drivers.

During the legislative debate, taxi companies worried the entrance of ride-share operators would drive down wages for their drivers.

The bill allows municipalities by ordinance to bar ride-share companies within municipal boundaries if voters approve doing so.

Lyft released a statement saying it will be operating in Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks.

