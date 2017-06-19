California Judge Says TV Network Owes $2M in Sex Abuse Cover-Up Lawsuit

An Orange County, Calif. judge says Trinity Broadcasting Network is responsible for the entire $2 million a jury awarded in an alleged sex abuse cover-up.

The judge ruled that TBN is on the hook for the full amount jurors awarded last week to the granddaughter of TBN co-founder Jan Crouch.

Jurors had said TBN was only liable for $900,000.

TBN’s lawyer had said that judgment will be appealed.

The granddaughter, Carra Crouch, said she was sexually assaulted by a TBN employee in an Atlanta hotel room when she was 13.

Carra Crouch says that when she told her grandmother, Jan Crouch berated her and never reported the assault to authorities as required by law because she was an ordained minister.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.