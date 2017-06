Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty Inc. has acquired Stevenson Ranch, Calif.-based Direct Choice Insurance.

With Colby Singer at helm, his team specializes in helping clients find the lowest possible rates for auto, home, life and business insurance with major insurance companies.

Direct Choice offers auto, home, business and over coverages.

Florida-based Seeman Holtz offers: homeowners, automobile, renter’s, private client, commercial and personal liability coverage.