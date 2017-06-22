Chubb’s Crooks Named XL Catlin’s Inland Marine Director in California

XL Catlin has named Russell Crooks as vice president and national inland marine director.

Crooks is based in San Francisco. He will liaise with brokers and clients throughout the Western U.S. to address inland marine insurance needs, including motor truck cargo, builder’s risk, contractor’s equipment and logistics inland marine products.

He has more than 20 years of inland marine underwriting and business development experience. He most recently was Chubb’s regional inland marine practice leader and underwriter.

XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd.’s insurance and reinsurance companies, which provide property/casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms.