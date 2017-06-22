Dalia Named Chief Financial Officer at California-based Alliant

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Reshma Dalia to chief financial officer of Alliant’s specialty group.

Dalia will work with the management team on operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives for the group. The recently-formed group includes nine industry verticals: public entity; real estate; aviation; financial services; energy and marine; healthcare; agriculture; construction; and environmental.‎

She was previously senior vice president of operations and finance for the construction services group. She was at Aon Risk Solutions before joining Alliant.

Alliant provides property/casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety and financial products and services.