2 Fires at California Rehab Center Being Looked into by Arson Investigators

An arson team in California is investigating after two vacant buildings were destroyed by fire at the 129-year-old Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Los Angeles County.

Officials say crews responded to the first fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday in a two-story building on the rehab center campus in the city of Downey.

As they battled the flames, word came in about another blaze about a block away in a smaller building.

Both fires were out by shortly before 4 a.m.

No injuries are reported.

Rancho Los Amigos, founded in 1888, helps rehabilitate patients who are seriously injured or have suffered strokes or other ailments.

