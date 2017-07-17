RT Specialty Opens Honolulu Office, Taps Witthun and Lundqvist

R-T Specialty LLC has opened an office in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The office is led by Jason A. Witthun and Marie-Louise D. Lundqvist.

The Honolulu office handles all excess and surplus lines of business including property catastrophe, commercial/residential property, general liability and professional liability.

Witthun started his career in London broking multiple lines, then moved to the U.S. and focused on South American business. He was most recently with First Insurance Company of Hawaii as a commercial lines underwriter and E&S broker. Lundqvist began her career as a commercial underwriter working on all lines of business and continued in the insurance industry as a binding authority underwriter which she continues at RT Specialty.

R-T Specialty is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group LLC.