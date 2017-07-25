Containment on Massive California Fire Increases

A fire that has burned 63 homes and dozens of other structures is now 65 percent contained, authorities said.

The fire near California’s Yosemite National Park has burned 78,900 acres, and is still threatening 1,500 structures.

Evacuation orders remain in place in several communities and numerous road closures are in effect.

Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

“Last night more containment efforts were made. Further repopulation efforts will continue under the repoplulation plan,” a statement from Cal Fire officials reads. “Sunny and dry weather continue today. The fire is seeing better humidity recoveries at night.”

The blaze is one of more than a dozen that have ravaged California in recent weeks.

