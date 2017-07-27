Colorado Town Will Use Odor Ordinance to Regulate Fracking

A Colorado town has updated its public health and safety code so it can locally regulate the oil and gas industry.

The Daily Camera reported Erie trustees approved an ordinance allowing the town to consider complaints against fracking-related odors.

The measure is the region’s first step toward local regulation of the fracking industry.

The decision comes two weeks after trustees failed to pass an emergency approval for the same ordinance.

Erie ordinances typically take effect 30 days after approval.

Complaints from Erie residents against oil and gas operations-related odors will be handled by local police. Violation charges could then be sought in municipal court.

