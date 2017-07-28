Mercury Names Most Affordable Electric Vehicles to Insure in California

Mercury Insurance put together a list of the 10 most affordable electric vehicles to insure, and Fiat, Kia and Nissan models top the list.

Mercury researchers examined the 2017 electric vehicles available at car dealerships today or in the near future to compile a list of the most affordable vehicles to insure. The list was created based on the Mercury price for full coverage – liability, comprehensive and collision – in California.

“Consumer interest and intent to buy electric vehicles has increased substantially,” Chong Gao, a senior product manager for Mercury Insurance, said in a statement. “We put together this list to help inform your decision, because many people don’t consider what it will cost to insure a vehicle before they buy it.”

The top-10 list for 2017 all-electric vehicles begins with the most affordable make and model to insure:

Fiat 500e Kia Soul EV Nissan Leaf Volkswagen e-Golf Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Mitsubishi i-MiEV Ford Focus Electric Hyundai IONIQ Electric BMW i3 Tesla Model 3

Mercury developed the list using a 30-year-old male with a clean driving record, who lives in Newport Beach, Calif. and travels 13,000 miles per year. The full coverage with a $500 deductible includes liability limits of $100,000 in injuries per person, $300,000 per accident and $50,000 in property damage.

Mercury is a multiline carrier predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents.