Alliant Taps VanderYacht from Roanoke as Vice President in California

August 1, 2017

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Jason VanderYacht a vice president within its energy and marine group.

VanderYacht will be based in Los Angeles, Calif.

He has experience covering an array of marine risks and a specialty in cargo insurance and surety solutions. VanderYacht was an account executive with specialty insurance brokerage Roanoke Trade prior to joining Alliant. Before that he was a multiline claims adjuster with Capital Insurance Group.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant provides property/casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety and financial products and services.

