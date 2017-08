Brightway Insurance on Monday will open new agencies in Washington and Colorado.

Vays Sarwar will open Brightway, The Sarwar Agency. The agency will be located in Spokane, Wash.

Rob Scheibe will open Brightway, The Scheibe Agency. The agency will be located in Castle Rock, Colo.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies.