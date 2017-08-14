Lawyer Says Blown Tire Caused Livestreamed, Deadly Crash in California

The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California.
The Merced Sun-Star reported Obdulia Sanchez’s lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out.
Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21. Authorities said she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.
Prosecutors said Sanchez was live-streaming on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel.
Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.
So let me see if I have this right. The driver is live-streaming on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel but it is a mechanical problem not the driver to blame. Sorry but had the driver been sober and focused on the task of driving rather than distracted and drunk even if the tire blew out due to lack of proper vehicle maintenance odds are she could have kept the vehicle under control and did what most do during catastrophic tire failure and brought the vehicle to a controlled stop.
The article does not mention it but my guess would be that speed was also a factor in this tragic event.
Ms. Sanchez you will have to live the rest of your life knowing that your actions caused the death of your younger sister, now is the time to take responsibility for your own actions.