Small Quake Hits Alaska’s Aleutian Island Chain

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has hit an island in Alaska’s Aleutians chain, the Alaska Earthquake Center confirmed.

The center reported that the earthquake struck 3:24 p.m. Sunday Alaska time on Adak Island near the far west end of the Aleutians. The center initially reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2, but it is now reporting the magnitude is 4.6.

The epicenter was 8 miles southwest of the village of Adak, which has a population of about 300. The earthquake was 48 miles deep.

The center says there are no reports of damage.

