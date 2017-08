A small earthquake hit the Cook Inlet region of Alaska near Anchorage, the state’s biggest city.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck at 9 a.m. Sunday a spot about 13 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The earthquake had a depth of 19 miles.

The center says several residents in Anchorage reported feeling the earthquake.

