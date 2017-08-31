Soriano Appointed as New Confie CEO

Huntington Beach, Calif.-based Confie, a national insurance services organization that specializes in personal and small commercial lines of insurance, has appointed Cesar Soriano as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mordy Rothberg, the company’s founder and executive chairman will continue to serve in the same capacities.

“Cesar is going to take Confie to its next level by leading the Roadmap for Growth plan he laid out for the company as its Chief Operating Officer,” Rothberg said in the company’s announcement.

Soriano more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles within financial, insurance and business services industries.

He joined Confie in September 2016 as COO. Prior to Confie, he was the president and COO of Interstate National, a provider of finance and insurance products and services. Soriano’s background also includes roles as CEO and president of RSM McGladrey Financial Process Outsourcing; leader of Business Transformation at TravelCick; senior vice president, Global Operations at Bowne Corporation; vice president, Reengineering and Strategy at Dun and Bradstreet; and leadership roles at Xerox Corp.

He started his career having served worldwide as a military intelligence officer in the United States Army.

Source: Confie