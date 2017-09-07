Specialty Program Group Acquires Assets of Monarch E&S Insurance Services in California

Specialty Program Group LLC has acquired the assets of Burbank, Calif.-based wholesaler Monarch E&S Insurance Services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Monarch E&S is a full-service MGA and wholesale brokerage established in 1986. The firm provides solutions for lines of business in both the commercial and personal lines segments.

Derek Borisoff, CEO of Monarch E&S, started running the firm in 1994 and assumed majority ownership in 2001.

“After years of steady growth, we recognized the need to become part of a much larger team to best serve our retail agent customers. Specialty Program Group fills that need and more”, said Borisoff. “The ability to utilize SPG’s resources allows Monarch to better serve our clients by enhancing the customer experience and expanding product solutions.”

Monarch has California offices in La Crescenta, Rancho Mirage, Simi Valley, and Fresno, as well as Arizona and Hawaii. The firm opened a second San Diego County office last year in San Marcos.

SPG has been busy in the acquisitions arena recently. The firm in June purchased Dallas-based insurance exchange MarketScout’s workers’ compensation managing general agency business. That same month, it announced it had acquired Paul Hanson Partners and its affiliate, PHP International. Last December, it acquired Michigan-based Global Marine, a brokerage specializing in boats, yachts, mega yachts, personal watercrafts, marinas, boat dealers and commercial marine vessels.

Chris Treanor, president and CEO of Specialty Program Group, said the Monarch acquisition is a good fit.

“Their business fits in perfectly with SPG’s strategy to acquire best in class specialty businesses and help them scale by providing additional access to capital, market relationships, distribution and process efficiency,” Treanor said.

Summit, N.J.-based Specialty Program Group is a holding company for specialty insurance underwriting and MGA facilities that focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. It’s portfolio of companies include Paul Hanson Partners, SpecialtyComp Insurance Solutions and Global Marine Insurance Agency.

