2 Wildfires In Northern California Destroy or Damage Multiple Homes

Authorities say multiple homes and other structures have been destroyed or damaged in two wildfires that broke out over the weekend in Northern California.

Fire officials in Auburn northeast of Sacramento said flames that erupted Saturday afternoon damaged several structures. The California Department of Fire and Forestry said multiple structures were involved in the fire but could not specify how many.

CalFire also said a wind-driven fire near Vacaville that was reported in late morning quickly grew to 55 acres. The fire on the edge of a subdivision destroyed three homes, numerous outbuildings and two RVs.

The area north of Vacaville, a city 30 miles southwest of Sacramento, was under a red flag warning of fire weather conditions, including up to 30 mph wind gusts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

