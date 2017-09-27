Las Vegas Pot Testing Lab’s License Suspended by State

Officials confirmed a Las Vegas marijuana testing laboratory has been suspended.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says the department on Aug. 24 suspended the license of G3 Labs LLC.

Klapstein says the Nevada Department of Agriculture tested marijuana samples from the lab but determined no product recalls will be necessary.

Klapstein says she can provide no other details about why the lab was suspended.

State law requires cannabis companies to have samples of their products tested by licensed independent laboratories.

G3 is the first marijuana business in Nevada to have its license suspended since recreational marijuana possession became legal Jan. 1. Tax Department Director Deonne Contine says this shows the state is diligent in regulating the marijuana industry.

