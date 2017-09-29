Database in Nevada Aims to Accurately Depict Opioid Crisis

Officials say a new state database will help paint a better picture of the opioid crisis in Nevada, as existing data shows opioid-related deaths dropped in 2016 even though hospitalizations and prescription rates rose.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the database is expected to help fight the opioid crises by letting the state create its own opioids database and allowing for disciplinary action against practitioners who inappropriately prescribe the drugs.

Doctors have said this could make it more difficult for their patients to access opioid prescriptions for legitimate medical ailments, but Nevada Chief Medical Officer John DiMuro promises the program won’t handcuff providers.

At an Opioid State Action Accountability Meeting on Monday, state agencies agreed that access to reliable data is a hindrance in fighting opioid problems.

