Worldwide Facilities in California Names Answer Financial’s Galaviz CFO

October 6, 2017

Worldwide Facilities LLC has named John Galaviz its new chief financial officer.

He is based in the firm’s Los Angeles, Calif. headquarters.

Galaviz was chief financial officer for Answer Financial prior to joining Worldwide Facilities. His background includes corporate development with Symetra Financial, a Berkshire Hathaway and private equity backed financial services company, as well as investment banking experience with Lehman Brothers, Dillion & Read and Merrill Lynch.

John Galviz

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent.

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features