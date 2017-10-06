Los Angeles Will Pay $7.5M To Paralyzed Cyclist

Los Angeles will pay $7.5 million to a bicycle rider who was paralyzed when he crashed after hitting uneven pavement.

The Los Angeles Times reported says the City Council voted this week to approve a payout to settle William Yao’s lawsuit.

Yao was left a quadriplegic three years ago when his tire hit pavement that was thrust up by a tree root in the Porter Ranch neighborhood. His attorney says Yao was wearing a helmet.

The road had been inspected before the crash but not fixed.

The Times says Los Angeles has been hit with at least 17 lawsuits this year over bicycle crashes. Last month, the city agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle a suit from a rider who suffered a brain injury after hitting a pothole.

