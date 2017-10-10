Hub Acquires Assets of Alaska-Based Kenneth A. Murray Insurance

Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Kenneth A. Murray Insurance Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ken Murray, president of Kenneth A. Murray Insurance, will join Hub Northwest and report to Steve Wagner, executive vice president of Hub Northwest.

With offices in Fairbanks, Alaska, Kenneth A. Murray specializes in commercial, personal lines, life and health, as well as bonding insurance solutions.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub is an insurance brokerage that provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.