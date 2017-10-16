Worldwide Facilities in California Names Kelly COO

Los Angeles, Calif.-based Worldwide Facilities has named Cameron Kelly its chief operating officer.

Kelly will be responsible for managing the company’s production offices, compliance, and acquisition integration. He will continue to serve as a member of the executive management teams.

Kelly has been with Worldwide Facilities for the past 11 years. He most recently served as chief financial officer before transitioning to the COO role. Prior to Worldwide Facilities, he was a senior financial analyst at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, and before that he was a senior accountant at Lucas, Horsfall, Murphy & Pindroh LLP. He was vice president of finance and administration at Brown & Riding Insurance Services Inc. prior to those roles.

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent.