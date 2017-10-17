Woodruff-Sawyer Names Greenfield Producer in San Francisco and Denver Offices

Woodruff-Sawyer has named John Greenfield a producer in the property/casualty practices of the firm’s San Francisco and Denver offices.

Greenfield will be responsible for business development and the design and management of P/C insurance and risk management programs for mid-sized to large U.S.-based companies.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Woodruff-Sawyer, he was with Edgewood Partners Insurance Center. He began his insurance carrier career at ABD Insurance and Financial Services (now Wells Fargo Insurance Services).

San Francisco, Calif.-based Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.