Flash-Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch effective for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island as a cold front and air conditions bring the threat of heavy showers, Hawaii News Now reported .

The weather service’s office in Honolulu says the watch is expected to run through today.

The weather service told Hawaii News Now that the latest computer forecast models show the heaviest showers were to take place Monday and today as the cold front pushes east over the islands.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could become widespread, causing streams to overflow their banks and lead to flash flooding.

