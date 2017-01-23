Risk Strategies Company Acquires Massachusetts’ University Health Plans

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired University Health Plans (UHP), a Quincy, Mass., based brokerage firm specializing in student health insurance programs.

This move serves to expand Risk Strategies’ Higher Education Practice group. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Built on a proprietary, web-based platform, UHP allows students of client institutions to navigate the school-sponsored student health insurance program and make a decision on whether to waive or enroll in that program. Students also have the option to select from a range of ancillary coverages such as vision, dental, and a variety of international health insurance plans for students traveling.

“At a time when clients are looking for simplified access to the expertise that can help them solve complex problems, like insurance, becoming part of Risk Strategies and its nationally recognized Higher Education Practice makes sense for us and our clients,” said UHP Founder and CEO Bill Devine in a company press release.

Risk Strategies’ Higher Education Practice is focused on the specialized needs of institutions of higher learning. The company offers risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. It serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals and has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Source: Risk Strategies Company