Four Critical Defects Found in Latest Oil Train Inspections in New York

State and federal inspectors found four critical defects and 42 non-critical ones in the latest round of oil train and track inspections across New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the targeted inspections of tank cars and tracks are critical to maintaining public safety.

Inspection teams examined 104 crude oil tank cars, 184 miles of track and 89 switches.

The inspections focused on track, track hardware and tank car mechanical safety equipment.

Critical defects involve important maintenance issues that must be addressed immediately, but do not necessarily indicate safety lapses. Non-critical rail defects must be repaired within 30 days.

Since the Democratic governor initiated the inspection campaign in February 2014, the Department of Transportation and federal partners have inspected 11,231 crude oil tank cars and 5,508 miles of track.

