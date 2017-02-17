XS Brokers Insurance Agency Inc. Opens Second Massachusetts Office

XS Brokers Insurance Agency Inc., a Northeast wholesale and managing general agent (MGA) brokerage headquartered in Quincy, Mass., has announced the opening of a new office in Worcester, Mass.

The firm now has four East Coast offices, including locations in Quincy, Mass.; West Hartford, Conn.; and Philadelphia, Penn. This is XS Brokers’ second office expansion in the past six months.

The new Worcester location will allow XS Brokers to meet the increasing demand for its services to its clients in central New England. Managed by Assistant Vice President Sean Power, the new office will provide space to accommodate the growth of employees and business in this territory.

“There is a tremendous amount of growth opportunity in this region,” said CEO Adam Devine in a company press release. “We look forward to servicing our existing retail agency clients, as well as new ones in this region. We have already made a few key hires for this office and look to attract further professional talent to our organization.”

Going forward, it is the company’s plan to hire up to 10 employees at this newest office location.

Source: XS Brokers Insurance Agency Inc.