Maine Lawmaker Wants to Block Car Insurance Hikes Based on Age

A Maine state senator is looking to protect senior citizens in the state from having car insurance rates go up because of their ages.

Sen. Bill Diamond, a Windham Democrat, says his bill follows up on insurance giant Progressive’s attempt to raise rates. Diamond says Progressive wanted to raise rates on drivers who reach the age of 65.

Progressive has disputed the notion that the move was based solely on age. Maine Superintendent of Insurance Eric Cioppa ruled against the move last year.

Diamond says his proposal would ensure seniors in the state are protected against similar attempts from insurance companies in the future.

A hearing on the proposal was held before a legislative committee on Thursday. It will next be discussed and voted on in committee.

