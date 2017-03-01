THG Acquires Group Benefits Division of Massachusetts-Based S&W

The Hilb Group LLC (THG), an insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Va., has acquired the group benefits division of Massachusetts-based Sapers & Wallack Inc. (S&W). The transaction became effective February 1, 2017.

As part of the transaction, the group benefits division at S&W, together with all of its current employees, will join THG’s New England employee benefits operations led by Rob Calise.

Tom Connors, current president of the S&W group benefits division, will be the managing director of the Boston office of THG of New England, which will remain at the current S&W location.

S&W President Aviva Sapers and Treasurer Ed Wallack will continue to operate their company’s executive benefits, insurance, retirement and wealth management divisions while collaborating with THG of New England to provide clients with a full range of commercial insurance and employee benefits solutions.

“THG’s agency structure will allow the division to retain our unique service model and workplace culture while also increasing access to the resources and expertise of a top 50 insurance brokerage,” Sapers said in a press release issued by THG announcing the acquisition.

Located in the Boston, Mass., area, S&W is comprised of specialists in group benefits, executive benefits, insurance, retirement plan consulting and wealth management, who have been serving businesses and high net worth individuals throughout New England for more than 80 years.

S&W was advised in this transaction by Sica Fletcher LLC.

Source: The Hilb Group LLC