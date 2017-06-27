Two Twisters in New Jersey Leave Mess, No Injuries Reported

Two tornadoes touched down in a New Jersey community as severe thunderstorms roared through the state, weather forecasters said.

The first tornado hit Howell Township around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, while the second touched down about six minutes later, the National Weather Service said. The wind speeds of each twister reached about 75 mph.

The tornadoes were spawned by storms that passed through the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses, toppling trees, overturning some parked cars, and damaging buildings. Metal roofing was torn from a bank and blown a half-mile away; a large metal container for clothing donations was knocked over, and a park also was damaged.

Authorities say no storm-related injuries were reported.

Forecasters confirmed the high winds were caused by a tornado after surveying damage in the area. They also reviewed a video shot at a shopping center where one of the tornadoes touched down.

The weather service also investigated a possible tornado Saturday morning in Burlington County but determined it was a microburst.

