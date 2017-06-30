Alliant Hires New York’s Kenny to Facilitate Eastern Expansion

Alliant has hired Kevin T. Kenny to its Alliant Americas division. In his new role, the New York-based executive vice president and managing director will play an integral role in expanding the middle market division’s reach throughout the Eastern United States.

“Kevin is known throughout the East for his ability to facilitate exceptional growth through talent acquisition, new partnerships, and strategic acquisitions,” said Bob Bennetsen, executive vice president and senior managing director of Alliant Americas, in a company press release. “As Alliant Americas continues to expand its geographical footprint and diversify its offerings, Kevin will be a tremendous asset to our growth.”

Kenny joins Alliant with more than 30 years of experience in insurance brokerage and consulting. His expertise spans a range of solutions including property and casualty insurance, risk management, international business and employee benefits.

Prior to joining Alliant, Kenny was head of insurance brokerage and consulting with a national financial services and insurance brokerage firm. There, he led a $750 million brokerage business comprised of more than 4,500 team members, fostering growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Kenny also has prior experience as president of a New Jersey-based insurance brokerage firm overseeing brokerage, MGA and sales and marketing services to a diverse portfolio of clients.

Alliant Americas provides midsized businesses with targeted insurance, risk management and consulting services. As a middle-market platform with offices throughout the U.S., Alliant Americas delivers a range of products and services that are regionally focused and backed by the company’s research, resources and talent.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Alliant Insurance Services Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction and other industry groups.

Source: Alliant